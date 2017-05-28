Calgary man killed in three-vehicle crash near Vulcan

A Calgary man is dead after a three-vehicle collision just north of Vulcan on Saturday afternoon.

RCMP say a pickup truck heading south on Highway 23 crossed the centre line and collided with a semi truck. Another vehicle driving behind the semi was unable to avoid the crash, and rolled into the ditch.

The 52-year-old driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The drivers of the semi truck and the third vehicle were also taken to hospital and treated for their injuries.

Investigators had Highway 23 completely closed for several hours Saturday afternoon, and RCMP say they’re still trying to determine the cause of the crash.

RCMP say they will not be releasing the name of the man killed in the collision.