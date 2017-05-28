Regina Rocks concertgoers take to Twitter to post reactions of second test event at Mosaic Stadium
Over 20,000 people went to the Regina Rocks concert at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday night. The concert featured Our Lady Peace, Johnny Reid and Bryan Adams.
Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) dubbed the show the second test event for the stadium.
READ MORE: Heading to Regina Rocks Mosaic Stadium? Here’s what you need to know
Overall, things went according to plan.
Concertgoers took to Twitter to express how they felt about the show.
Some people paid more attention to the food than anything else, many excited to try eating the two-foot-long “Lineman” hot dog.
There were some kinks. People mentioned long lines for drinks, and the sound quality of the show.
Overall, most people who took to Twitter were very happy with their experience.
READ MORE: Regina set to ‘Rock Mosaic Stadium’ with inaugural concert in May
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.