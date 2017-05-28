Regina Rocks concertgoers take to Twitter to post reactions of second test event at Mosaic Stadium

Over 20,000 people went to the Regina Rocks concert at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday night. The concert featured Our Lady Peace, Johnny Reid and Bryan Adams.

Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) dubbed the show the second test event for the stadium.

Overall, things went according to plan.

Concertgoers took to Twitter to express how they felt about the show.

@bryanadams thank you for an absolutely fantastic show at #mosaicstadium!!! I'm hoarse from singing!!! — Irishquin (@irishquin8) May 28, 2017

Regina rocked at Mosaic Stadium last night! Bryan Adams, Johnny Reid & Our Lady Peace. Nothing but hits! 🎵 pic.twitter.com/ipteRm7B4x — sandra jackle (@MrsJackle) May 28, 2017

Perfect night at Mosaic Stadium! What a great show by @bryanadams #RockMosaic pic.twitter.com/juJRQoUEGb — Sarah Fedirko (@MisSarahf) May 28, 2017

Some people paid more attention to the food than anything else, many excited to try eating the two-foot-long “Lineman” hot dog.

There were some kinks. People mentioned long lines for drinks, and the sound quality of the show.

Epic fail Mosaic Stadium pic.twitter.com/BoYGxOh08h — Roni Sue Coulter (@SassyKat3) May 28, 2017

I've heard better acoustics on a 9V radio in northern Saskatchewan than tonight @mosaicstadium. This has been a nightmare. Beer line 15min. — Miguel Morrissette (@Phailing101) May 28, 2017

Overall, most people who took to Twitter were very happy with their experience.

Absolutely craziness at our new mosaic stadium. Bryan Adams, Our Lady Peace, Johnny Reid #ReginaRocks pic.twitter.com/YfMB3br9VK — Naomi (@Ntichit) May 28, 2017