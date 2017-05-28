Albertans tweet amazing photos of northern lights

Northern lights lit up the Alberta sky Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Albertans were out in full force with cameras in hand to capture the amazing display of aurora borealis.

Luckily for social media users, many of the photos were shared on Twitter.

Aurora in the city!! I've never witnessed anything like that in the city before! I decided to stay in the city & try to capture it over #yeg pic.twitter.com/25uMpMIiBN — Keith Moore (@kmoorephotos) May 28, 2017

Theresa and Darlene Tanner have built a reputation as enthusiastic night sky photographers from Alix, Alta. They were able to capture some incredible photos Saturday night and Sunday morning which they shared on social media.

Jeff Wallace also captured some stunning images.

What a show tonight, arcs, curls, pillars, vivid, rapid motion, so much energy. 12:55am MT, view looking ESE @TweetAurora @TravelAlberta pic.twitter.com/XmO5M5YjD8 — Jeff Wallace 🇨🇦 (@Wherezjeff) May 28, 2017

Space meteorologist Tamitha Skov reported sustained aurora for about five hours, and the solar storm extended as far south as Wyoming and Colorado.

Aurora intensity can be gauged by referring to the Estimated Planetary K index (Kp). The more intense a geomagnetic storm is, the higher the Kp value, which would indicate an increased likelihood of disturbances in the earth’s geomagnetic field.

Those disturbances can have an impact on electrical grids, radio signals and spacecraft operations. Quite often, during periods of high Kp-index values, the aurora borealis (and aurora australis in the Southern Hemisphere) will dance intensely.

Another important aurora predictor is how easily magnetic energy can be transferred into Earth’s atmosphere. The more negative the Bz value is (the north-south direction of the interplanetary magnetic field), the higher the chances the northern lights will dazzle.

The website spaceweatherlive.com offers real time Kp and Bz readings.