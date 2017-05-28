Grande Prairie investigating overnight fires as possible arson

RCMP in Grande Prairie are investigating two overnight fires that are suspected to be arson.

The Grande Prairie Fire Department and police were called to a vehicle fire in the area of 90 Avenue and 99 Street at around 3 a.m. Sunday. No one was inside the vehicle at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

A short time later, police and fire crews saw a second fire a block away at 91 Avenue and 99 Street. A home that was unoccupied and under renovations was on fire.

A second home also caught fire because of the heat. There were people inside that home but everyone inside was able to get out without suffering injury.

There is no word on the extent of damage to the homes.

RCMP said the initial investigation indicates all of the fires were deliberately set. The cause of the fires is continued to be investigated.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Grande Prairie RCMP or Crime Stoppers.