Four people rescued from vessel in distress off Nova Scotia

Four people were rescued from a vessel that was in distress off the coast of Nova Scotia early Sunday morning.

Joint Task Force Atlantic (JTFA) was informed about a situation 155 nautical miles southeast of Halifax at around 12:30 a.m.

There are limited details available at this time. It is unknown what caused the vessel to be in distress.

Army Capt. Mark Greatti tells Global News that JTFA and the Coast Guard both responded to the call.

Greatti says the four people aboard the ship were safely hoisted to a Cormorant helicopter and flown to the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

The condition of the four individuals is unknown at this time.

More to come.