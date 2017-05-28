Man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation: police

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

Toronto police allege that around 9 a.m. on May 3 a woman was sexually assaulted on a TTC bus in the Bathurst and Dundas streets area.

When the woman attempted to confront the man, he exited the bus.

The suspect is described as being between the ages of 40-45, with brown hair that was in a ponytail and a medium build. At the time, he was wearing a cream, short-sleeved shirt with pictures of brown vehicles on it and a blue baseball hat with “Toronto” written across the front with a red maple leaf on the brim and “Canada” written across the strap at the back and a black jacket with red markings on the arm.

Police have released security images of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).