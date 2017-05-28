Driver charged in Mill Woods hit-and-run

A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a Mill Woods hit-and-run that caused serious injuries to a pedestrian.

On Thursday at about 4:45 p.m., Edmonton police responded to a collision near 19 Avenue and 49 Street in Pollard Meadows.

Officers said they found a man lying on 19 Avenue in serious condition. He was taken to hospital with critical but non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was reportedly standing on the sidewalk and speaking with the driver of a parked vehicle, when he suddenly ran northbound across 19 Avenue, where he was struck by a truck.

The driver of the truck accused of fleeing the scene, as well as the driver of the unknown parked vehicle.

Edmonton police said Wyatt Schoenknecht turned himself into Slave Lake RCMP Friday afternoon, a day after the incident. He’s been charged with hit and run causing bodily harm.

A surveillance camera captured photos of a GM truck leaving the scene of the collision.