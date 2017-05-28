COMMENTARY: On air with new Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer

On Saturday, CPC MP Andrew Scheer told us on air he saw a path to victory as he contested the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada. Few believed that path existed. It did and Sunday, Mr. Scheer is the new leader who will contest the 2019 federal election against the Liberals and Justin Trudeau, the Green’s Elizabeth May and whoever the NDP decide on to take them into election battle.

Andrew Scheer committed to being back on Sunday’s program should he win.

The Federal Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Philpott, apparently does not think too highly of my challenge that federal and provincial governments which significantly reduce or eliminate opioid medication levels established by doctors and their patients, will destroy the quality of life for many of the up to 1.5 million chronic pain patients in Canada.

In fact, it will have exactly that result and worse, including suicide. Today you will hear a chronic pain patient explain how her already reduced opioid pain medication is causing her distress and will cost her tremendously. Chronic pain patients are, without their opioid medicine, effectively among the disabled in our Canadian community, and politicians and some doctors either don’t understand or don’t care.

One doctor shared that it’s now already impossible to maintain the level of medication patients require because to do so would endanger a licence to practice medicine it took 12 years to obtain. This doctor argues the Guidelines for opioid prescriptions are hardly guidelines. They are edicts. Diabetes guidelines are guidelines, but not opioids.

Additionally, why are politicians taking aim at the Canadians who are struggling with one of the most debilitating medical conditions through no fault of their own? The politicians and some doctors worry about Canadians buying opioids on the so-called dark net (Internet) or on street corners and overdosing and perhaps dying. They don’t finish that thought by adding it is these shortsighted government policies or implied threats to doctors which are driving good and hard-working Canadians to the dark net or street corner illegal drug dealers because their pain is so horrid and so constant that life is unbearable. What’s the first line of the Hippocratic Oath? First, do no harm. Perhaps revisit the Oath?

Marvin Ross who writes on medical issues for the Huffington Post joins me today as on his column “Ontario’s War on Pain Patients.” Ontario has delisted opioids, and the elderly, for example — on fixed incomes and barely able to afford rent, food and clothing — now have to pay for their opioid medication. That’s if they can obtain them. A weeping grandmother, almost immobile because of horrendous pain can easily be ignored though, eh? Out of sight… and you know the rest, don’t you Dr. Eric Hoskins (Ontario Minister of Health)?

I do hope Minister Philpott decides to follow through and speak with me on air. I’d like to ask the minister about her proposal to provide prescription heroin for drug addicts.

Raheel Raza, president of The Council of Muslims Facing Tomorrow and author of Their Jihad, Not My Jihad, a celebrated Canadian expert on interfaith and intercultural issues joins me on terrorism. Raheel Raza in her most recent column “Manchester How Do We Grieve With You,” wrote “the single most effective weapon the enemy uses is Islamophobia.”

Dr. Zuhdi Jasser, founder of the American Islamic Forum for Democracy and former U.S. Navy Lt. Commander, author of Battle for the Soul of Islam will join Raza on the issue of combating terrorism.

Roy Green is the host of The Roy Green Show and a commentator for Global News.