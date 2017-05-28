Crime
May 28, 2017 11:07 am
Updated: May 28, 2017 11:20 am

Man in critical condition after being hit by vehicle

Austin Siragusa By Radio Producer  CJOB

A man was taken to hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Jefferson Sunday morning.

Jeremy Desrochers / File / Global News
WINNIPEG – A Man has been taken to hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Jefferson Avenue early Sunday morning.

Winnipeg Police tell Global News the pedestrian was hit on Jefferson between McPhillips Street and Fir Street just before 3:30 a.m.

Officers have the street closed off as they continue to investigate.

