Man in critical condition after being hit by vehicle
A A
WINNIPEG – A Man has been taken to hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Jefferson Avenue early Sunday morning.
Winnipeg Police tell Global News the pedestrian was hit on Jefferson between McPhillips Street and Fir Street just before 3:30 a.m.
Officers have the street closed off as they continue to investigate.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.