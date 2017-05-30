Nova Scotia election: PC candidate Brad Johns unseats Liberal Stephen Gough in Sackville-Beaver Bank

PC candidate Brad Johns has unseated Liberal incumbent Stephen Gough in the riding of Sackville-Beaver Bank.

This was a riding to watch as Liberal backbencher Gough faced off against Progressive Conservative candidate and former Halifax Councillor Brad Johns.

Gough won the seat in 2013 with 40.21 per cent of the vote. Prior to his election, the riding was created from a mash-up of other ridings. In those previous ridings, the NDP candidate was most often sent to the legislature in the past two decades with the Progressive Conservatives in the first decade of 2000.

Dennis Kutchera took home per cent of the vote for the NDP, the Greens’ Michael Montgomery captured per cent of the vote, while Atlantica Party candidate Rita Billington garnered per cent of votes.