May 27, 2017 9:31 pm
Updated: May 27, 2017 9:32 pm

Calgary police looking for man wanted for weapons offences, breaching parole

Heide Pearson

William Kincade-Miller is wanted for weapons related offences and breach of parole.

Calgary police are hoping to find a man wanted in connection with various weapons offences, and for breaching his parole.

Police said they checked William Kincade-Miller’s home at about 10 p.m. on Saturday night, to ensure he was home by his probation curfew.

The man wasn’t home, though, and officers haven’t been able to reach him.

Police believe tKincade-Miller was also involved in other offences, including weapons trafficking.

He is described as being 6’2″ tall with a slim build, blue eyes and short brown hair. He is 28 years old.

Police are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.

