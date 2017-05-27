Calgary police looking for man wanted for weapons offences, breaching parole
A A
Calgary police are hoping to find a man wanted in connection with various weapons offences, and for breaching his parole.
Police said they checked William Kincade-Miller’s home at about 10 p.m. on Saturday night, to ensure he was home by his probation curfew.
The man wasn’t home, though, and officers haven’t been able to reach him.
Police believe tKincade-Miller was also involved in other offences, including weapons trafficking.
He is described as being 6’2″ tall with a slim build, blue eyes and short brown hair. He is 28 years old.
Police are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.