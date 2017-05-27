Investigations
Regina police arrest several people after street robbery

Regina police investigate a street robbery on Rae St.

Regina police say they have arrested several people after a street robbery.

It’s alleged the incident happened at around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning on the 700-block of Rae St. The road was blocked off for many hours for an investigation.

The road re-opened later in the afternoon.

Police have not released any further information, other than the arrests have been made and charges are pending.

