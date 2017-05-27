Canada
May 27, 2017 7:13 pm

Water rescue team helps capture injured pelican along South Saskatchewan River

The Saskatoon Fire Department deployed its water rescue team into the river on Saturday afternoon to help an injured pelican.

Members of the water rescue team were called to the South Saskatchewan River early Saturday afternoon to help an injured pelican.

The Saskatoon Fire Department received a call from a passerby, whom happened to notice the bird near the island just south of the weir.

Public access is not permitted in this section of the river so the water rescue team was required.

After being in contact with the Wildlife Rehabilitation Society of Saskatchewan (WRSS), the team was deployed from the boat launch at the Broadway Bridge.

WRSS member John Polson travelled in one of the boats. The second watercraft was sent as a safety precaution.

Polson brought a net and the pelican was captured.

Fire department officials said their new passenger “seemed to be enjoying the ride” back to shore.

The animal apparently sustained an injury to its wing that would have put its survival in jeopardy.

Polson will ensure the pelican receives appropriate care so it can hopefully be returned to the wild.

