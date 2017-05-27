Manitoba man falls in to Red River while on lawn mower
A A
A man riding his lawn mower is in hospital recovering from injuries.
According to STARS Air Ambulance, just before 2 p.m. Friday, they responded to a residential property in Selkirk, Manitoba for a man who fell over a six metre embankment and in to the Red River while riding a lawn mower.
The man’s injuries required critical care transport to the hospital and STARS air ambulance said his injuries were considered serious.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.