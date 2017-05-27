Rescue
Manitoba man falls in to Red River while on lawn mower

A Selkirk man is in hospital recovering after falling in to the Red River on his lawn mower.

A man riding his lawn mower is in hospital recovering from injuries.

According to STARS Air Ambulance, just before 2 p.m. Friday, they responded to a residential property in Selkirk, Manitoba for a man who fell over a six metre embankment and in to the Red River while riding a lawn mower.

Crews work to rescue man from Red River in Selkirk, Manitoba.

The man’s injuries required critical care transport to the hospital and STARS air ambulance said his injuries were considered serious.

 

