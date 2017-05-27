Teen assaulted with machete near Saskatoon’s Broadway Bridge

A teenager was assaulted with a machete near the Broadway Bridge on Friday, according to Saskatoon police.

The alleged assault took place at around 11 p.m. CT.

READ MORE: Nothing found after bomb threat made to Saskatoon business

A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police officials said it’s believed the suspect and victim are known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.