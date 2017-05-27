Teen assaulted with machete near Saskatoon’s Broadway Bridge

A teenager was assaulted with a machete near the Broadway Bridge on Friday, according to Saskatoon police.
The alleged assault took place at around 11 p.m. CT.
READ MORE: Nothing found after bomb threat made to Saskatoon business
A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police officials said it’s believed the suspect and victim are known to each other.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.