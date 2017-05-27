Annual Stop the Violence March to take place Sunday in Halifax

The fifth annual Stop the Violence March will take place Sunday in Halifax.

The event will start at 3 p.m. at the corner of Novelea Drive and Duffus Street (Lawtons parking lot). Those taking part are asked to wear red to help raise awareness about violence.

The march is organized by Stop the Violence (spread the love), an initiative started by Quentrel Provo, following the death of his cousin, Kaylin Diggs.

