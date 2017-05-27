Canada
Dartmouth Sportsplex going to the dogs… for charity

The Sportsplex is hosting a charity swim for dogs on Sunday, May 28.

The Dartmouth Sportsplex will close its doors on Sunday as a multi-million-dollar revitalization project for the facility finally gets underway.

But before draining the pools and beginning the much anticipated facelift at the Sportsplex, the building is hosting a charity swim for dogs.

From 10 a.m. until noon on Sunday, May 28, Camp Bow Wow clients will be able to bring their dog for a swim in the pool. Officials say there will be balls, tugs, and lots of toys for your four-legged friends to enjoy.

The entrance fee is $20, with all proceeds going to Bide Awhile Animal Shelter and Marley’s Hope Dog Rescue. Spectators are welcome for a suggested donation of $5.

Officials say dogs will be swimming in the training pool, which has a maximum depth of 3.5 feet. Staff trained in canine first aid and lifeguards will be on hand during the event.

Those interested in attending must pre-register for the dog swim with Camp Bow Wow by calling 902 431 6347. There is no registration on the day of the event.

The Dartmouth Sportsplex revitalization will see the renovation of the entrance way, locker rooms, pools, fitness centre, a new double gymnasium, community rooms, and the installation of a new central skylight.

The project comes with a price tag of $22 million. It’s expected to be complete in the fall of 2018.

