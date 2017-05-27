Canada
LIVE COVERAGE: The Conservative leadership race ends tonight

By National Online Journalist  Global News

Conservative leadership candidate Maxime Bernier speaks during the Conservative Party of Canada leadership debate in Toronto on Wednesday April 26, 2017.

The Conservative leadership race comes to an end tonight.

Rona Ambrose has served as Interim leader since Stephen Harper stepped down after losing the federal election in 2015.

The contenders are Maxime Bernier, Kellie Leitch, Michael Chong, Andrew Scheer, Lisa Raitt, Deepak Obhrai, Chris Alexander, Steven Blaney, Erin O’Toole, Pierre Lemieux, Rick Peterson, Andrew Saxton and Brad Trost.

Voting closes on Saturday at 4 p.m. The votes will then be tallied and a winner will be announced later in the day.

Jessica Vomiero May 27, 201712:38 pm

Conservative Party organizers have been counting ballots since 3 a.m. Saturday morning and the results of the first ballot will be announced at about 5:45 PM ET from the stage at the Toronto Congress Centre. Remember: It’s a ranked ballot and the winner will need 50 per cent plus one of the available 33,800 points up for grabs in this voting system. (Each riding is allocated 100 points). So the winner is the one who, on any ballot, gets 16,901 points.

Quito Maggi, president of pollster Mainstreet Research says that if Maxime Bernier gets more than 11,000 points (about 33 per cent) on ballot one, it’s all over. No candidate will be able to catch him with that lead and he’ll be leader a few ballots later.

But if Bernier gets less than 11,000 and Andrew Scheer gets more than 6,500, there’s a chance Scheer could catch Bernier. The odds for Scheer improve if first ballot difference between them is narrower.

But if Bernier gets less than 11,000 and Scheer gets less than 6,500 and Erin O’Toole get more than 6,000 points on that first ballot, hold on to your hats. That would put O’Toole in play with a chance to leapfrog both and go from the third to first.

David Akin

