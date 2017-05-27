9th annual Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad draws thousands

WINNIPEG — Thousands of riders and supporters hopped on motorcycles and cheered on riders who joined in the fight against prostate cancer on Saturday.

The 2017 Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad had over 1,200 riders sign up and take off from Earls Polo Park.

The event is Canada’s biggest annual motorcycle event dedicated to fighting prostate cancer through research and education.

The events inception was in Ottawa 17 years ago and it has now spread across Canada to 30 different cities.

The ride started at Earls Polo Park and will continue on to Assiniboia Downs and then to Gimli and back.