May 27, 2017 12:24 pm

9th annual Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad draws thousands

By Reporter  Global News

Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad kicks off Saturday from Polo Park.

Mark Turowski
WINNIPEG — Thousands of riders and supporters hopped on motorcycles and cheered on riders who joined in the fight against prostate cancer on Saturday.

The 2017 Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad had over 1,200 riders sign up and take off from Earls Polo Park.

The event is Canada’s biggest annual motorcycle event dedicated to fighting prostate cancer through research and education.

Riders getting set to head on the fight against prostate cancer.

Mike Koncan/Global News

The events inception was in Ottawa 17 years ago and it has now spread across Canada to 30 different cities.

The ride started at Earls Polo Park and will continue on to Assiniboia Downs and then to Gimli and back.

