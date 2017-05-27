Durham police investigating region’s 6th homicide of 2017

Durham police are investigating the region’s sixth homicide of the year after a man was killed in Beaverton Friday night.

Police said officers responded to a disturbance call around 10:30 p.m. in the downtown area of Beaverton.

When police arrived on scene, a 21-year-old man was found collapsed on Dundas Street. He was rushed to hospital in Orillia, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released, pending the notification of next-of-kin

Officers received information about a second man suffering from a stab wound. Police were able to locate the 35-year-old man and he is being treated in hospital for non-life-htreatening injuries.

Homicide is leading the investigation, supported by the Forensic Identification Unit and members of the North Division.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520 or anonymous information can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).