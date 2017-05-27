London to commemorate Canada 150 with five-day ‘Sesquifest’ festival

With Canada’s 150th birthday on the way, the city of London is throwing a big celebration like never before.

Sesquifest is a free five-day-long festival taking place from June 29-July 3 commemorating the 150th anniversary of Canada’s Confederation.

The event will span across downtown London from Budweiser Gardens from Richmond to Ridout and King to Carling streets.

“It’s a full five days right in the downtown of animation, food, live music, fun family events, and much more,” said Canada 150 London co-ordinator Lia Karidas.

"It gets its name [Sesquifest] from the word sesquicentennial which means 150 years, but another interesting parallel is the sequestial dome."

The dome offers Londoners a 360-degree virtual reality tour of all of Canada, and the environment around you.

“London is one of six cities experiencing the dome across Canada on Canada Day, making it a truly unique experience for the community to experience,” said Karidas.

Each of the five days of Sesquifest will be programmed around a different theme, expressing an essential element of Canadian identity.

The first day kicks off with Canadian indie rock band Hollerado set to headline the stage. The Juno-nominated group released their latest album Born Yesterday in April. More information about the festival is set to be released as we inch closer to Canada Day. For more information, you can visit canada150london.ca/SESQUIFEST.