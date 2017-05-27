$218K raised for women’s mental health during Edmonton event

Hundreds of people ran and walked on paths in Edmonton’s river valley Saturday morning to support women’s mental health.

The SHOPPERS LOVE. YOU. Run for Women raised awareness and funds for the Reproductive Mental Health Program at the Lois Hole Hospital for Women.

READ MORE: These 3 groups are at ‘high risk’ of mental health issues in Canada

A total of $218,000 was raised during the event, according to organizers.

The event is the only female running race series in Canada and helps mental health initiatives for women across the country.

Event organizers said because women are more likely to develop depression than men, raising awareness about the issue is critical.

READ MORE: Major depression is on the rise in youth, especially teenage girls

Studies show aerobic exercise that raises heart rate for at least 25 minutes can have the same effect on your brain as anti-depressant drugs.