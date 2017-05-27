Parade of Heroes continues legacy of helping children with cancer

Children who are living with cancer will have a unique opportunity Saturday at a local event.

Around 225 people are expected to attend this year’s Parade of Heroes which provides children touched by cancer with a barbeque and the chance to ride a motorcycle.

READ MORE: Special guests from Kids with Cancer Society become Global Edmonton news reporters

Motorcyclists will spend the afternoon parading children around Hawrelak Park during the annual event.

“The Parade of Heroes provides our children and families with an opportunity to meet those who are working to improve their lives,” Val Figliuzzi, Kids with Cancer Society executive director, said.

“Witnessing this type of support provides families with a feeling that they are not alone during their journey with childhood cancer.”

The event, which first launched in 2006, acts as the official kick off to the Kids with Cancer Society Revving Up for Kids Motorcycle Adventure, which takes place June 22-25.

Forty-eight riders and passengers will travel through Alberta and B.C. raising funds for children with cancer.

WATCH: Kids with Cancer Society to offer families short-term accommodations

The event has raised more than $2.1 million for the Kids with Cancer Society over the past 10 years.

The Kids with Cancer Society funds around 50 programs a year that assist children with cancer and their families.