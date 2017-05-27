Canada
May 27, 2017 1:33 pm

19-year-old man arrested following assault in Halifax

By Reporter  Global News
File/Global News
Halifax Regional Police are investigating an assault that took place Friday evening.

Police say a 26-year-old man sustained a head injury after he was assaulted by a man he recently met at a Gerrish Towers apartment around 9 p.m.

Officers say the victim and suspect were in the same apartment when the assault took place.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

The victim was taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say more information will be released when a determination on charges is made.

Assault
Crime
Halifax
halifax police

