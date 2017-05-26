$187K worth of drugs seized from 3 Mississauga, Oakville homes

Peel Regional Police have charged six suspects and are searching for two more on Canada-wide warrants after nearly $187,000 worth of illegal drugs was seized from two homes in Mississauga, and a third in Oakville.

Police said officers with Peel’s Street Crime Gang Unit and Halton Police’s Tactical Units executed three search warrants on Thursday at around 6:45 a.m.

“The large quantity of illegal drugs consisted between cocaine, marijuana – there was trafficking of Xanax,” Peel Const. Baljit Saini told AM640.

“There’s oxycodone and crack cocaine was one of them as well.”

The suspects charged include two men – aged 21 and 26 – from Mississauga, two men – aged 31 and 32 – from Oakville, a 21-year-old Brampton man and a 26-year-old woman from Oakville.

They face a number of charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of property obtained by crime and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Police are urging the two outstanding suspects to seek legal aid and turn themselves in.

Travis Edwards, 27, of Mississauga, is wanted on three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of property obtained by crime.

Mahmoud Al-Ramahi, 26, of no fixed address, is wanted for three counts of failing to comply with a recognizance, possession of property obtained by crime and two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and production.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers with Peel’s Street Crime Gang Unit at (905) 453-2121 ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-(800)-222-8477.