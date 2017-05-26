Football-sized rock thrown from an overpass almost kills driver

It was a heart-stopping incident for Michel Saulnier. On Tuesday night, his company car’s roof was damaged when he says someone tossed a football-sized rock at it from an overpass on Highway 30 in the South Shore.

He says it happened in Beauharnois, about a half hour south of Montreal.

He’s happy it was only his vehicle that was damaged, and that he wasn’t hurt as well.

“I have an angel up there,” he told Global News.

The incident could have easily taken a tragic turn.

In 1997, a young woman was killed by a rock thrown from the Ville Marie overpass while she was getting a lift.

Since last month, police said there have been a number of complaints concerning objects being thrown on cars, while driving below overpasses.

The police are looking for suspects. No arrests have yet been made and no charges laid. The police allegedly told Saulnier that it was a group of young children who threw the rock. They were trying to one-up each other in a challenge.

Drivers expressed their outrage to Global News.

“It’s criminal,” one driver said.

“These kids don’t understand the consequences their actions can have on someone’s life,” another driver told Global News.

And while some blame parents for failing to adequately supervise their children, others say that responsibility falls squarely with those throwing the objects.

No matter who carries the blame, the police are working to track down the culprits before the incidents become deadly.