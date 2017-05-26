Edmonton Eskimos are busy on the eve of training camp

The Edmonton Eskimos new vice-president of football and general manager had a very busy day Friday as his team prepares to open training camp this weekend.

Brock Sunderland, the former assistant GM with the Ottawa Redblacks, reached into his past to sign former Redblacks defensive back Forrest Hightower to a contract.

Hightower was set to be one of the CFL’s most sought-after free agents this past off season but instead signed a futures contract with the New Orleans Saints of the NFL. The 25 year old, two-year CFL vet was released earlier this week by the Saints and was quickly signed by the Eskimos.

Hightower had 48 tackles and two interceptions last season in 14 games. He went on to play a key role in Ottawa’s Grey Cup win with two interceptions in an overtime victory over Calgary last November.

Also announced on Friday, the return of Canadian receiver Chris Getzlaf. The 34 year old is heading into his 11th CFL season, second with the Eskimos.

Getzlaf had 41 receptions and 455 yards in 2016. Getzlaf was not the only national player to sign with the Eskimos Friday – running back Pascal Lochard also agreed to a deal.

The B.C. Lions’ 2014 second-round draft pick will be entering his fourth CFL season after spending time in B.C. and Winnipeg.

Two players were released, national defensive lineman Hasan Hazime and international defensive back Kent London.

The Eskimos will open training camp on Saturday with medicals and will be on the field for the first time on Sunday morning to begin the 2017 season.

630 CHED will have live coverage of the Eskimos first day of practice from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.