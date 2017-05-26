Coldstream residents fight flooding as Kalamalka Lake continues to rise

Some Coldstream, B.C., residents have installed walls of sandbags and pumps in an attempt to protect their properties from the rising water in Kalamalka Lake.

The province said the lake rose another 14 mm between Thursday and Friday, and depending on the weather, may peak in the next several days.

Based on information from Environment Canada, the District of Coldstream expects the lake to rise another 2 to 4 cm before it crests.

The high water level in the lake and nearby Kalavista Lagoon has put yards underwater.

Lynn Spraggs, who lives on the lakefront, was installing a wall of sandbags wrapped in plastic along the front of his property on Friday, with the help of local high school students.

He is also putting in pumps and preparing for the lake to rise up to 30 cm, significantly higher than the forecasted 2 -4 cm.

He’s already seen his lawn, which he was mowing at the beginning of May, disappear below floodwater, and wants to protect his home.

The municipality said it has brought in 40,000 sandbags so far to help residents keep the floodwater at bay.