Calgary bride who married after receiving terminal cancer diagnosis dies

A young Calgary bride who married the love of her life in April after receiving a terminal cancer diagnosis has passed away.

Micah Repato, 25, was told by doctors on New Year’s Day that she had Stage 4 colon cancer, and only had two to three weeks to live — devastating news for her and her then-boyfriend Peter Studnicki.

Not wanting to waste any of their precious time, Studnicki proposed, and the couple planned their small wedding for just a few days later.

“If I’m gonna leave this world, I am going to leave with a bang,” Repato told Global News in April, just one day before the couple got married in an intimate ceremony with family and friends.

“If there’s something you want do and you’re waiting for the right moment, don’t,” Studnicki said.

“The right moment is now. It’s always now.”

‘Her sunny and generous spirit will be missed’

In a post on Instagram, the Wishing Well Foundation, a Calgary-based charity that makes wishes come true for terminally ill people, announced the passing of Repato, and shared a photo of her in her wedding gown.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of #WishingWell recipient Micah,” the post reads in part.

“While her sunny and generous spirit will be missed on Earth, God is blessed to have this angel in heaven with him now.”

The Wishing Well Foundation had planned every detail of Repato and Studnicki’s special day.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her husband and family during this difficult and trying time,” the post reads.

— With files from Jill Croteau