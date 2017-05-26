Baby bobcat rescued from house fire in Calgary

Calgary firefighters were kept busy Friday evening, having been called to the scenes of two house fires in the city.

Firefighters were called to a fully-involved fire at a home in Oakridge at about 4 p.m.

The fire at 36 Oakmount Way SW proved to be stubborn for fire crews, as the fire caused structural problems in the floor of the home, meaning firefighters couldn’t safely go inside.

“We need to look at alternative ways to access the scene of the fire so we can safely fight it,” said Carol Hinke of Calgary Fire.

Hinke said there were no injuries reported.

While fighting the blaze, firefighters also found a baby bobcat on the scene that was believed to have been underneath the back deck of the house.

The bobcat was rescued and brought out from the scene of the fire, and put in the hands of a neighbour for safekeeping until the fire department could determine what best to do with it.

Second fire in Dover

About an hour later, emergency crews were racing to the scene of a second fire, this time in the city’s southeast neighbourhood of Dover.

The fire department confirms the fire at a home on 34th Street and 30A Avenue started in the kitchen. There’s no word on how extensive the damage is.

Paramedics assessed two people at the scene who suffered smoke inhalation.