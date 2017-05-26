Canada
May 26, 2017 8:56 pm

Baby bobcat rescued from house fire in Calgary

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: Calgary fire crews were called to Oakridge Friday afternoon, and as Gary Bobrovitz reports, crews also rescued a baby bobcat.

A A

Calgary firefighters were kept busy Friday evening, having been called to the scenes of two house fires in the city.

Firefighters were called to a fully-involved fire at a home in Oakridge at about 4 p.m.

The fire at 36 Oakmount Way SW proved to be stubborn for fire crews, as the fire caused structural problems in the floor of the home, meaning firefighters couldn’t safely go inside.

“We need to look at alternative ways to access the scene of the fire so we can safely fight it,” said Carol Hinke of Calgary Fire.

Story continues below

Hinke said there were no injuries reported.

While fighting the blaze, firefighters also found a baby bobcat on the scene that was believed to have been underneath the back deck of the house.

The bobcat was rescued and brought out from the scene of the fire, and put in the hands of a neighbour for safekeeping until the fire department could determine what best to do with it.

Second fire in Dover

About an hour later, emergency crews were racing to the scene of a second fire, this time in the city’s southeast neighbourhood of Dover.

The fire department confirms the fire at a home on 34th Street and 30A Avenue started in the kitchen. There’s no word on how extensive the damage is.

Paramedics assessed two people at the scene who suffered smoke inhalation.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary fire department
Calgary Fire House Fire
Calgary house fires
Dover House Fire
Oakridge House Fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News