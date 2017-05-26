Blogs
May 26, 2017 7:30 pm

John Oakley Show – Friday May 26, 2017

Psychologists say they've developed a fake news "vaccine."

Kelly Cutrara fills in for John while he’s on vacation but the conversation continues. Pride funding a go; safer bike lanes; identifying fake news and ‘topics worthy of discussion’

 

Metrolinx transit officers will not wear uniforms in Toronto Pride Parade

READ MORE: Metrolinx, TTC transit officers will not wear uniforms in Toronto Pride Parade

 

 

Majority of Canadians can’t spot fake news

Darrell Bricker – CEO Ipsos Public Affairs discusses a recent poll that suggests many Canadians can’t distinguish between real and fake news

READ MORE: Majority of Canadians can’t spot fake news: Ipsos poll

 

Safety advocates call on city to install barriers separating bike lanes

Kelly talks to John Guardhouse who penned a letter to the mayor of Toronto asking for more barriers after a 5-year-old boy was killed on Wednesday while cycling on Lake Shore Boulevard.

Topics Worthy of Discussion

