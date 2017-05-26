John Oakley Show – Friday May 26, 2017

Kelly Cutrara fills in for John while he’s on vacation but the conversation continues. Pride funding a go; safer bike lanes; identifying fake news and ‘topics worthy of discussion’

Metrolinx transit officers will not wear uniforms in Toronto Pride Parade

Majority of Canadians can’t spot fake news

Darrell Bricker – CEO Ipsos Public Affairs discusses a recent poll that suggests many Canadians can’t distinguish between real and fake news

Safety advocates call on city to install barriers separating bike lanes

Kelly talks to John Guardhouse who penned a letter to the mayor of Toronto asking for more barriers after a 5-year-old boy was killed on Wednesday while cycling on Lake Shore Boulevard.

