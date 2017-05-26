Police looking for Hamilton man wanted on numerous charges

Hamilton, Ont. police are hoping the public can help them find a wanted man.

Detectives are looking for Shane Johnston who was last seen in the Hamilton area but is also known to visit Halton, Niagara and Peel Regions.

Police say Johnston is wanted on a number of offences, including break and enter, theft, and 14 counts of failing to comply with probation

Police say if you see him, you are asked to call police immediately.