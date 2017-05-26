Saskatoon weather outlook: from thunderstorms to cool winds and sun

Story highlights Wild weather eases Winds stay strong Chance of showers ahead Eventual warm up

Cool winds hampers heating this weekend, despite the sun, but we do eventually warm up!

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

After a wild day of weather with funnel clouds spotted south of Saskatoon and near Humboldt on Thursday as thunderstorms rolled through the region, the work week is ending on a more stable note.

Temperatures started the day around 7 degrees with partly to mostly sunny skies helping to warm us up into the mid-teens by late morning as a moderate west-northwesterly wind kicked in with gusts of 46 km/h.

This afternoon we’ll continue to climb up to around 17 degrees as a few more clouds build in and a slight chance of late day showers and thunderstorms.

Tonight

There is a very slight chance of showers overnight under partly cloudy skies as we cool down to around 6 degrees.

Saturday

A few clouds may linger Saturday morning with a very slight chance of showers as a disturbance associated with that system that brought in the wild weather this week, which is now in Manitoba, slips by.

We should get back into some more sunshine during the day, which will help warm us up into the low 20s with a moderate west-northwesterly wind sticking around with gusts upwards of 45 km/h possible.

There is also a slight chance of showers Saturday night as another burst of energy ripples through.

Sunday

As that system pulls off to the east into Ontario on Sunday, slightly cooler air will slide in, kicking up a cool, northerly wind around 30 km/h with gusts upwards of 40 to 50 km/h possible.

So despite the sunny skies expected throughout the day, we’ll only see the mercury rise up as warm as 20 degrees or so for an afternoon high.

Work Week Outlook

After one more day of breezy northerly winds and a daytime high in the low 20s on Monday, we’ll start to warm up nicely mid-week with an upper ridge building us into beautiful blue skies and sunshine with highs in the mid and even upper 20s by the end of the week!

This Your Saskatchewan photo was snapped by Val Lins in Humboldt:

