June 5, 2017 7:00 am

Bob Layton editorial: demerit day

By News Director  630 CHED

Nova Scotia RCMP released 2016 statistics on fatalities and serious collisions involving distracted driving.

I’m still waiting to hear about a distracted driver dinged by demerits enough to lose their operator’s licence.

There are so many drivers out there on their cellphones behind the wheel, it should be like ticketing the proverbial fish in a barrel.

While I wait, there are those who want to see the cellphone demolished on the spot, so the offender can add the price of a new one to their $287 fine.

A lady with a new car tells me her dashboard is distracting in itself. The way things are laid out, she has to feel for air conditioning, radio, etc. because they are all touch controls.

Sometimes she misses the mark and has to take her eyes off the road to find it.

She misses the old knobs and handles you could deal with, sight unseen.

I’m guessing it’ll eventually go the other way with voice commands controlling everything, until they arrange for the digital dashboard to pick up your thought waves.

Maybe by then, the car may have evolved to the point where when your ignition is clicked on, your cellphone will automatically click off.

Let me know what you think.

 

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

