Two people facing drugs and weapons charges in Regina

Two people from Regina are facing a slew of weapons and drug charges after a search of a house in North Central Regina.

Officers searched a house in the 800-block of Cameron Street early Thursday morning where seven people were inside the home. Police released four from the scene, two people were arrested, and one person was taken to hospital for a medical condition and taken into custody later that day.

In the home officers seized two loaded firearms, ammunition, cocaine, meth, prescription pills, weapons and money.

Twenty-nine year-old Shaundel Cory Vaughan Aisaican and 45-year-old Stephanie Dawn Aisaican are facing nine charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, careless use of firearms and possession of a firearm obtained by crime.

The other person arrested at the scene is 23-year-old Terrance Desnomie and he is facing breach of recognizance charges.