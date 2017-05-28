Tiger-Cats open training camp at McMaster University

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats kick off their 2017 training camp Sunday at McMaster University.

The Ticats are bringing more than 85 players to camp this year.

One of the most hotly contested battles in camp will be in Hamilton’s secondary where 22 defensive backs will compete for five starting positions.

One the other side of the ball, the Ticats’ crop of receivers is 17 deep.

Hamilton also has 14 defensive linemen in camp, 12 offensive linemen, nine linebackers and four quarterbacks, including incumbent starter Zach Collaros.

READ MORE: Andy Fantuz joins Ticats football operations department

Training camp comes six months after the Cats ended their 2016 season with a disappointing 7-11 record and a 24-21 loss to the Edmonton Eskimos in the Eastern Division Final at Tim Hortons Field.

Hamilton opens the preseason on June 8 in Ottawa against the defending champion Ottawa Redblacks and wraps up the exhibition schedule at home against the Toronto Argonauts on June 16.

The Tiger-Cats and Argos will meet in their regular season opener June 25 at Toronto’s BMO Field.

Hamilton’s home opener is slated for July 15 against the B.C. Lions.

TIGER-CATS 2017 TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE – MAY 28-JUNE 17