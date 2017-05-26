Alberta woman charged with fraud and identity theft involving Nova Scotia business: RCMP

An Alberta woman has been charged with fraud and identity theft involving a business in Digby, N.S.

RCMP say they received a report last November that the business owner’s email had been hacked and then used to re-direct a payment of nearly $52,000 dollars for a large piece of equipment to another destination.

Investigators say they were able to determine the funds went to a 30-year-old Calgary woman.

Tamiko White has been returned to Nova Scotia and was remanded in custody until her next court appearance on Monday on a dozen charges, including fraud over five-thousand dollars, identify theft, identity fraud and laundering proceeds of crime.