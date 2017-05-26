Internet has a field day with those photos of Justin Trudeau photobombing a prom

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau presented social media users with a Photoshopping opportunity they couldn’t refuse after photos of him crashing a prom while on a jog in Vancouver went viral.

Last week, Trudeau was casually exercising along the Seafront of Stanley Park when he encountered a gathering of formal-wearing teenagers at their prom. In toe was the prime minister’s official photographer Adam Scotti who was able to snap a few photos.

#VCProm2017 A post shared by Cam Corrado (@crrdo) on May 20, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

One photo shows Trudeau running through the group of teens who seem unaware of the prime minister’s presence; the other has Canada’s leader posing for a photo with the prom goers.

And in true internet fashion, social media users had a field day Photoshopping Trudeau in various scenarios in memes and posted them on a Reddit Photoshop battle thread. Since taking off, the memes have racked up thousands of views.

Check them out below.

This isn’t the first time Trudeau has been the focus of internet memes.

Last February, Trudeau’s meeting with Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, was also turned into a widely-shared meme.

Get you someone that looks at you the way Ivanka Trump looks at Justin Trudeau pic.twitter.com/sxTAlpi4av — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 13, 2017

And last year Kate Middleton shared the meme spotlight with Trudeau thanks to her bashful reaction to meeting the prime minister in Vancouver.

Kate Middleton looking like she's about to risk it all for Justin Trudeau. 😅 pic.twitter.com/QpVfjjgWNF — AnastasiaBeaverhause (@Thirrant) October 18, 2016

To check out the full gallery of Trudeau’s jogging memes click here.