May 26, 2017 12:58 pm

Internet has a field day with those photos of Justin Trudeau photobombing a prom

By National Online Journalist, Smart Living  Global News

One of many memes and Photoshop creations making its rounds on the internet in parodies of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's job in Vancouver last week.

Imgur screen shot
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau presented social media users with a Photoshopping opportunity they couldn’t refuse after photos of him crashing a prom while on a jog in Vancouver went viral.

Last week, Trudeau was casually exercising along the Seafront of Stanley Park when he encountered a gathering of formal-wearing teenagers at their prom. In toe was the prime minister’s official photographer Adam Scotti who was able to snap a few photos.

#VCProm2017

A post shared by Cam Corrado (@crrdo) on

One photo shows Trudeau running through the group of teens who seem unaware of the prime minister’s presence; the other has Canada’s leader posing for a photo with the prom goers.

And in true internet fashion, social media users had a field day Photoshopping Trudeau in various scenarios in memes and posted them on a Reddit Photoshop battle thread. Since taking off, the memes have racked up thousands of views.

Check them out below.

View post on imgur.com

View post on imgur.com

View post on imgur.com

 

Michael Trudeau’s

Rock climbing

Wait A Second…

View post on imgur.com

 

Trudeau running with the bulls

This isn’t the first time Trudeau has been the focus of internet memes.

Last February, Trudeau’s meeting with Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, was also turned into a widely-shared meme.

And last year Kate Middleton shared the meme spotlight with Trudeau thanks to her bashful reaction to meeting the prime minister in Vancouver.

To check out the full gallery of Trudeau’s jogging memes click here.

