Olympian Mikaël Kingsbury, mayor Denis Coderre have breakfast with Lachine students

Students from École Jardin-des-Saints-Anges in Lachine got quite the treat Friday morning.

As part of a Breakfast Club of Canada campaign, approximately 30 students were given breakfast before classes started and they were joined by two special guests.

Canadian Olympic silver medalist skier Mikaël Kingsbury and Montreal mayor Denis Coderre were on hand to spend time with the kids.

“You judge a house by its foundation and the foundation is our kids,” Coderre said.

“We have to respect everybody, but we need to help them and to provide them [with] all the tools so they can have their self-esteem so they can become great citizens.”

Kingsbury will be teaming up with the charity as an ambassador.

He said his goal is to make sure every kid can eat breakfast in the morning.

“If I can make the difference for a couple of kids, then make their future change,” Kingsbury said.

“Make them believe that they can reach their goal and dreams, that’s why I’m here.”

In Quebec, the Breakfast Club of Canada provides breakfast to over 20,000 students every day.