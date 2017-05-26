City recommends safety changes after transit driver slain on job

More than three months after Winnipeg transit driver, Irvine Fraser, was killed on the job, the city wants to ramp up safety on its buses.

Fraser, 58, was fatally stabbed by a passenger while he was stopped at the end of his route at University of Manitoba on Feb. 14.

READ MORE: Winnipeg transit community mourns driver after he was fatally stabbed

On Friday, the city sent out the safety recommendations, made by administration, in attempt to help protect bus drivers and riders.

In the report, transit buses could have an additional inspector on the street each night to support drivers and “address any concerns that arise,” the report stated. Inspectors will also conduct checks on buses for unpaid fares.

Winnipeg Transit employees, the police, the Amalgamated Transit Union and Winnipeg Transit created a report to increase security for transit. The report will head to the Standing Policy Committee on Infrastructure Renewal and Public Works on May 30.

RELATED: City hall approves safety review of Winnipeg Transit

In the report, Winnipeg Transit is recommending implementing these safety measures:

A pilot project to test bus operator safety barriers.

A Transit Advisory Committee to review industry practices, assess and determine trends, and recommend strategies to improve safety,

A “See something, say something” campaign to encourage Winnipeggers to report undesirable behavior.

Stronger reporting procedures with police.

The report is also recommending that increase safety methods be considers for the city’s 2018 budget. This includes more audio and video surveillance systems, which would cost $210,000, and funding for five more security positions (cost ranging from $155,625 to $390,625).

RELATED: Pilot project to put bus drivers behind protective shields gets underway

The city also suggests a pilot projects to install safety barriers on six buses to protect drivers.