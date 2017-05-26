Saskatoon police searching for missing woman Sabrina Roy
Police are asking for helping locating Sabrina Roy, who has been reported missing in Saskatoon.
Investigators believe Roy, 36, was last seen on May 13 in the 1000-block of Avenue J South. She was reported missing three days later.
There are concerns as Roy is believed to be in a vulnerable state.
Roy is five-foot 11, around 110 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair that may be dyed blond.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Roy is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
