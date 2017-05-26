Homicide detectives investigating man’s shooting death in Brampton
A A
Peel’s Homicide Bureau has taken over the investigation into a man’s shooting death late Thursday evening in Brampton.
Peel Regional Police said they responded to the incident at Desert Sand Drive and Rattlesnake Road, near the intersection of Bramalea Road and Sandalwood Parkway East, around 10:30 p.m.
At 11 p.m., Peel paramedics said they were transporting a victim to a trauma centre with critical injuries. A later update from police at midnight said homicide detectives were notified in the investigation.
Police are searching for a suspect and say a dark-coloured vehicle was spotted at the scene.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.