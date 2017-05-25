Health
May 25, 2017 8:42 pm

The Saskatoon Health Region has seen a 50 per cent increase in privacy complaints

By Reporter  Global News

A new Harvard University study suggests patients of doctors under 40 tend to live longer.

Getty Images
A A

The Saskatoon Health Region’s latest data shows that from April 1st to March 31st 2014-15 to 2015-16 there has been a 50 per cent increase in the total number of privacy breaches and complaints.

YearLevel 1Level 2Level 3Not Substantiated/Tracked
2012-20134911025
2013-20145412014
2014-20157215121
2015-20169422444

According to the region’s enterprise risk management director Lori Frank, the increase can be attributed to awareness.

“I think both our staff, physicians and general public are becoming more aware of what a privacy breach or privacy concern is … people are becoming more astute about what privacy means to them as healthcare consumers.”

The Saskatoon Health Region (SHR) breaks down privacy violation into three categories:

Story continues below

Level 1: Unintentional. Example: carelessness in handling personal health information, like forgetting to log-off a computer.
Level 2: Intentional, not malicious. Breaching policies or legislation surrounding the collection, use and disclosure of information. Example: accessing patient information without proper consent.
Level 3: Intentional and malicious. Knowingly breaching policies surrounding the collection, use and disclosure of information for personal benefit or to harm another person.

“In those [level three] cases there’s an action that the organization takes beyond education or having those conversations … there’s discipline as an outcome,” Frank explained.

 

Social media has also played a role in the increase of violations and subsequent complaints.

“Social media is a big part of our world, but what we find is that social media isn’t just an extension of the workplace.”

“You might find someone talks about their day in a closed group. I think we forget social media isn’t closed or protected in the way we feel is appropriate,” Frank added.

The SHR wants the public to know about their rights as a healthcare consumer. If you think an employee has shared too much information or been careless with it, the region asks you to contact the Safety Alert Line: 306-655-1600.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Complaints
Doctor
Lori Frank
Physicians
Privacy
Privacy Breach
Saskatoon Health Region
Violations

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News