The Saskatoon Health Region has seen a 50 per cent increase in privacy complaints

The Saskatoon Health Region’s latest data shows that from April 1st to March 31st 2014-15 to 2015-16 there has been a 50 per cent increase in the total number of privacy breaches and complaints.

Year Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Not Substantiated/Tracked 2012-2013 49 11 0 25 2013-2014 54 12 0 14 2014-2015 72 15 1 21 2015-2016 94 22 4 44

According to the region’s enterprise risk management director Lori Frank, the increase can be attributed to awareness.

“I think both our staff, physicians and general public are becoming more aware of what a privacy breach or privacy concern is … people are becoming more astute about what privacy means to them as healthcare consumers.”

The Saskatoon Health Region (SHR) breaks down privacy violation into three categories:

Level 1: Unintentional. Example: carelessness in handling personal health information, like forgetting to log-off a computer.

Level 2: Intentional, not malicious. Breaching policies or legislation surrounding the collection, use and disclosure of information. Example: accessing patient information without proper consent.

Level 3: Intentional and malicious. Knowingly breaching policies surrounding the collection, use and disclosure of information for personal benefit or to harm another person.

“In those [level three] cases there’s an action that the organization takes beyond education or having those conversations … there’s discipline as an outcome,” Frank explained.

Social media has also played a role in the increase of violations and subsequent complaints.

“Social media is a big part of our world, but what we find is that social media isn’t just an extension of the workplace.”

“You might find someone talks about their day in a closed group. I think we forget social media isn’t closed or protected in the way we feel is appropriate,” Frank added.

The SHR wants the public to know about their rights as a healthcare consumer. If you think an employee has shared too much information or been careless with it, the region asks you to contact the Safety Alert Line: 306-655-1600.