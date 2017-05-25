Attempted murder charge against player shocks Winnipeg’s basketball community

Winnipeg’s local basketball community is trying to come to grips as a former high school player sits behind bars following the horrific attack of a member of the University of Winnipeg women’s basketball team.

Junior Sesay, 21, was arrested Tuesday by the RCMP along Hwy. 10 near the U.S. border just hours after the assault happened on Dominion St. near Ellice Ave. in the city’s West End.

Sesay was a standout at Oak Park High School and went on to play ball with the University of Victoria before returning to Winnipeg.

“He hit the peak of his time in the system with being recognized as the best player in basketball about four years back at the high school level,” said Adam Wedlake, Executive Director of Basketball Manitoba.

Sesay is charged with attempted murder, robbery, and break and enter.

Winnipeg Police said the victim in the attack is a 20-year-old woman and was in a relationship with Sesay’s brother.

Const. Rob Carver described her injuries as “unbelievable” and the investigation was “difficult” for officers.

“Thoughts shift right to her well-being and of course the team itself,” said Wedlake. “It’s not only just the young lady, but it’s the 11 sisters she has on the team. This will definitely rock and shake the foundation of any group like that.”

She was taken to hospital in critical condition, but luckily has since been upgraded to stable.

Wedlake said his organization is prepared to offer any supports needed to the team.

“We want to ensure whatever we do is appropriate and can help and not for just window dressing,” he said.

A motive for the attack is still not known.

Global News reached out to the Wesmen athletic department, but they declined comment.