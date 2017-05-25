Warman RCMP investigating possible abduction of 12-year-old boy

RCMP in Warman Sask. responded to a call about a 12-year-old boy wandering on a range road just northwest of the city on Tuesday morning around 9:15 a.m. Shortly after that call, police received another call about the same youth missing from a local playground.

The boy was taken to hospital as a precaution, and released shortly after.

The RCMP are investigating this incident as a possible abduction.

The Warman RCMP are now asking the public’s assistance in reporting any suspicious activity, particularly in and around Prairie Oasis Park and playground at Rigmor Street and Third Avenue.

Police are interested in speaking with occupants of two pick-up trucks, one red and one white, that were spotted in the area of Range Road #3051 around the time of the first call to determine if they witnessed anything.

Police ask that anyone who may have video surveillance systems near the park or range road call the Warman detachment at 306-975-1670, or their local police service.

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Saskatoon Forensic Identification Section and the RCMP Police Dog Section.

The Warman RCMP encourage parents to speak with their children and review safety precautions, including:

• Be aware of your surroundings.

• Note suspicious people or vehicles and report them to parents, teachers or other trusted adults.

• Don’t approach a vehicle if you don’t know the person inside.

• Don’t talk to strangers.

• Have a friend walk with you if possible.

• Stick to sidewalks along busy streets, as opposed to cutting through alleys or parks.

• Listen to earbuds with one ear only, so you can hear your surroundings.