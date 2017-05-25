Canada
May 25, 2017 5:44 pm

Report into military training death near Yorkton Sask. released

By Web Producer  Global News

Master-Corporal Alfred Barr of 435 Transport and Rescue Squadron died in a training accident near Yorkton, Sask. on March 8, 2017.

17 Wing Winnipeg
A A

The Department of National Defence (DND) has issued a report on the cause of a fatal military training exercise near Yorkton, Sask. earlier this year.

The DND reported that on March 8, 2017 that a Search and Rescue (SAR) tech team leader jumped out of the airplane using the ‘ball’ technique, and SAR tech team member Master Corporal Alfred Barr exited the airplane using the ‘reverse arch’ technique.

Story continues below

READ MORE: RCAF search and rescue technician dead in training accident

When Barr exited the aircraft his left leg was moved upwards and his body rolled slightly to the right. As this was happening, his parachute was beginning to deploy. The parachute did not open properly and the right side of the canopy was observed to be lower than the left side making Barr enter a tight clockwise descending spiral.

Barr tried to correct the movements in air but was unable to and slammed into the ground. Lifesaving actions were performed on Barr immediately, but he died on impact with the ground.

READ MORE: RCAF search and rescue technician who died during training honoured Monday

An examination of the parachute did not reveal any evidence of material failure.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
17 Wing Winnipeg
Alfred Barr
RCAF
RCAF search and rescue
RCAF training accident
Royal Canadian Air Force

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News