Report into military training death near Yorkton Sask. released

The Department of National Defence (DND) has issued a report on the cause of a fatal military training exercise near Yorkton, Sask. earlier this year.

The DND reported that on March 8, 2017 that a Search and Rescue (SAR) tech team leader jumped out of the airplane using the ‘ball’ technique, and SAR tech team member Master Corporal Alfred Barr exited the airplane using the ‘reverse arch’ technique.

When Barr exited the aircraft his left leg was moved upwards and his body rolled slightly to the right. As this was happening, his parachute was beginning to deploy. The parachute did not open properly and the right side of the canopy was observed to be lower than the left side making Barr enter a tight clockwise descending spiral.

Barr tried to correct the movements in air but was unable to and slammed into the ground. Lifesaving actions were performed on Barr immediately, but he died on impact with the ground.



An examination of the parachute did not reveal any evidence of material failure.