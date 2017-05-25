Drinking water information for Naramata and Sage Mesa residents

Above normal turbidity in Okanagan Lake has resulted in a boil water notice for residents of Sage Mesa, just north of Penticton.

The notice includes households in Sandstone, Westwood and Husula.

Residents are advised to use a safe alternate source of water or to boil water for all drinking, oral hygiene and food preparation and cooking purposes.

Water should be brought to a full boil and allowed to boil for at least one minute to reduce the risk of infection from pathogens that may be found in the water.

Meantime on the other side of the lake, a water quality advisory has been issued in Naramata.

A quality advisory is intended for people who may need additional protection including those with weakened immune systems, infants and children, the elderly and people with chronic illnesses.

These people are advised to use a safe alternate source of water or to boil water for all drinking, infant formula preparation, brushing teeth, food preparation and cooking.

In the central Okanagan, the South East Kelowna Irrigation District has downgraded its boil water notice to a quality advisory. The notice is no longer required as the turbidity in Hydraulic Creek has returned to seasonal averages.