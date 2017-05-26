Man who rammed Canora RCMP cruiser sentenced to 3 years in prison
A Saskatchewan man has been sentenced to three years for ramming a police cruiser.
Kristopher Steenman, 34, pleaded guilty to nine charges, including flight from police, assaulting a police officer with a weapon, uttering death threats, and driving while disqualified.
READ MORE: Canora RCMP cruiser rammed, attacked by man carrying axe
Canora RCMP stopped a vehicle for a burned-out tail light on Highway 5, west of Canora, on the evening of May 4.c
After initially pulling over, the vehicle rammed the police vehicle twice.
Steenman, who was alone, got out of the vehicle with an axe and hit the police car while yelling threats.
He was given credit for 31 days of time already served.
Steenman is from Buchanan, Sask.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.