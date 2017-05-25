Rainfall causing flooding in parts of Toronto, roads closures in effect

Commuters making their way in and out of Toronto during the evening rush hour should expect delays as some key downtown arterial roads have been impacted by flooding.

Toronto police were forced to close Lake Shore Boulevard West near the Exhibition Grounds as water covered the road Thursday afternoon. However, officers have been gradually reopening the road and one westbound lane remains closed.

PUBLIC SAFETY ALERT:

City of Toronto

-Flooding seen in parts of city

-Reminder keep kids/pets away from rivers/watercourses

-Be careful

Toronto Police OPS May 25, 2017

Officers also closed the Bayview Extension south of River Street due to flooding.

GO Transit said a high-water alarm was activated on the Richmond Hill train line this afternoon, prompting crews to attend and inspect the line for possible flooding.

A spokesperson said it was determined it’s safe for trains to pass, adding staff will be monitoring conditions and trains could be re-routed and or cancelled if flooding becomes an issue.

The Toronto Region and Conservation Authority (TRCA) issued a flood watch Thursday.

Rehana Rajabali, a TRCA flood risk engineer, said areas flooded near the Don River will experience short-term issues while it will take longer for water to recede on affected areas near Lake Ontario.

“Some of the areas where there is flooding because of the lake or because of winds, such as the Beaches, that’s a much longer burn situation,” Rajabali said.

The Don River still rising and close to spilling over banks and on to DVP. Thankfully heaviest rain done by 2pm — Anthony Farnell May 25, 2017

Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell said Wednesday afternoon that the worst of the rain is done and a few showers are expected throughout the evening.

“Water levels are cresting now and will start to recede late this afternoon,” Farnell said.

Environment Canada said as of 2 p.m., 54.4 millimetres of rain were recorded on the Toronto Islands and 34.8 millimetres at Toronto Pearson International Airport.