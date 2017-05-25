Neighbour says “excessively loud” noise emanates from Halifax construction site

“Excessively loud” noise has been emanating from a Halifax construction site for about a month, according to one man who neighbours the site.

“It’s essentially like nails on a chalkboard,” said Rick Sanders, adding that his neighbours are annoyed by it, too.

His issue is with the sound of excavators there. In a video he shot on his balcony on Wednesday, a moving excavator makes a high-pitched sound that drowns out his narration.

The construction is for an apartment building called One Nine Two, at the corner of Farnham Gate Road and Knightsridge Drive.

Sanders, who works from home, said his clients sometimes have trouble hearing him over the noise.

He said that he has been mostly fine with the construction noise before and had no issues with the construction otherwise, but the recent noise is too loud.

According to Lucas Wide, a spokesperson for the municipal government, there were two complaints made to the government regarding construction noise at the site; one in 2016, the other in 2015.

READ MORE: ‘Unbearably loud’ construction noise keeping downtown Halifax residents up at night

He said that approved construction projects require mitigation plans but are allowed to make noise between 7 a.m. and 9:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

The building is a project developed by the WM Fares Group.

Wadih Fares, the company’s president, said in a phone interview that WM Fares cares for its neighbours and adheres to the noise bylaw.